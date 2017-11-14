FDC sues Kayihura over Patrick Amuriat Oboi presidential campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI| Opposition party Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has dragged the Inspector General of police Kale Kayihura to the Highcourt in Kampala, accusing him of disrupting their on-going party presidential campaigns.

Through the Buhweju county MP Francis Mwijukye the party seeks a restraining order against the police chief from further disorganising and cancelling public rallies schedulled for their presidential candidates.

Mwijukye contends that he is the Director campaign task force for candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat and he is well aware that on several occasions the party’s Deputy secretary General has notified the IGP of the candidate’s campaign program , exercises and public rallies, but despite this notification, police always swings into action to block and disrupt them under the guise of enforcing the public Order Management Act.

The party however says unless the IGP and his police are restrained , continuous disruptions of their campaigns may lead to more loss of lives, destruction of property and numerous arrests and detensions as it was witnessed in the districts of Rukungiri, Lira , Gulu and Kampala among others.

Now the party wants court to declare that both Gen. Kayihura and the police officers he commands are personally liable for the loss of lives and violence suffered by the public in the various parts of the country, and they should be compensated.

FDC will hold its presidential elections on the November 24, 2017.

Court Registrar Sarah Langa has received their complaint and directed Mwijukye to go and serve the same to the IGP and the Attorney General.

Patrick Amuriat Oboi a former Kumi county Mp is tussling it out with the outgoing party President (Rtd) Maj.Gen.Gregory Mugisha Muntu, Moses Byaruhanga and Dan Matsiko Malcom.

The fifth candidate also member of Parliament for Kawempe South Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga pulled out in Amuriat’s favour.