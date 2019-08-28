FDC president blocked from visiting Rubirizi accident victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in greater Bushenyi sub region have blocked Forum for Democratic Change-FDC leaders from visiting victims of last week’s accident in Rubirizi.

The leaders who include Party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary for mobilisation Ingrid Turinawe were blocked at Katunguru by heavily armed police officers led by Fredrick Higwira, the Rubirizi District Police Commander.

They were travelling from Kasese heading to Kyambura. The police mounted a blockade in the middle of the road, which disrupted other road users.

Higwira says that they were providing security to the leaders and also escort them to the Rubirizi but the leaders rejected.

By the time of filing the story, the police and Amuriat were still holding discussions on the matter.

Last week 23 people died when a fuel tank exploded. Property worth millions of shillings belonging to traders was also destroyed.

The fuel truck reportedly overturned after failing to negotiate a corner at Kyambura Trading Centre in Kicwamba sub-county, Rubirizi district and burst in flames.

