FDC President and 2 MPs remanded in Soroti after ‘No Cow, No Vote’ protests

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soroti Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded several Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leaders to Soroti Government Prison until March 12, 2025. The leaders were arrested on Friday, March 7, in Soroti City.

They were charged with unlawful assembly, common nuisance, burning vehicle tires on the road, blocking traffic, and assaulting three police officers. They include FDC Party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi, Soroti City MP Joan Alobo, Jonathan Ebwalu (MP Soroti City West), Sam Acaitum, Silus Emiedu, and Isaac Ogaram.

They were arrested during the “No Cow, No Vote” campaign launch, organized by Soroti City legislators Jonathan Ebwalu and Joan Alobo. The accused applied for bail, but Chief State Attorney Paul Okello opposed the application, arguing that the defense lawyers had not provided all the required documents for the sureties.

The sureties included MP Julius Emigu (Ochero County), MP Elijah Okupa (Kasilo County), MP Tom Julius Ekudo (Gweri County), and Washington Ariu, the FDC Chairperson of Opuyo Ward in Soroti City. However, Soroti Chief Magistrate Hilda Bakanasa Walaga denied bail and directed the defense team to present all necessary surety documents before the next hearing on March 12, 2025

Meanwhile, MPs Jonathan Ebwalu and Joan Alobo face additional charges related to unlawful assembly, common nuisance, and obstruction of traffic flow, allegedly committed on January 8, 2024, during a protest over irregularities at Soroti Main Market. The magistrate adjourned their bail application for this case until Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Lead defense lawyer Moses Okot Junior Bitek criticized the proceedings, alleging that the court ambushed them by filing nearly 20 charges across four different case files against his clients. “We were in this court from morning, only for our clients to be produced at 5 PM and dragged until 8 PM, with the sole intention of denying our bail application,” Bitek lamented.

Meanwhile, Soroti City Woman MP Joan Alobo’s file was recalled alongside 12 others, and she was charged with five additional counts related to the alleged torching of Jozan Nursery and Primary School on March 6, 2025. The accused in this case, include Joan Alobo, Joseph Okol, Moses Olipa, Emmanuel Okiror, James Odongo, Mark Obonyo, Norah Akiror, Juma Ogwel, and others still at large.

They were charged with arson, theft, malicious damage to property, inciting violence, and breaking into the school with intent to commit a felony. It is alleged that on March 6, 2025, the accused stormed Jozan Nursery and Primary School, set it on fire, stole property, and caused damage.

Chief State Attorney Paul Okello opposed bail for MP Alobo, arguing that her position as an MP could allow her to interfere with court proceedings and that the sureties presented were not strong enough. However, defense counsel Moses Okot Junior Bitek countered that the state’s objections were we ak.

After deliberation, Chief Magistrate Hilda Bakanasa Walaga granted MP Alobo cash bail of UGX 2 million and non-cash bail of UGX 10 million, with Paul Omer and Ann Adeke standing as sureties. Despite being granted bail, MP Joan Alobo was later remanded until March 12, 2025, alongside other FDC leaders.

URN