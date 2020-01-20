FDC President Amuriat arrested in Soroti

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi has been arrested. Amuriat was arrested alongside Soroti District Vice-chairman Daniel Eigu, the District Secretary Tom Ekudo and the Gweri Sub County Chairman, Kokas Okwii for allegedly presiding over an illegal assembly in Soroti town.

The group had planned to celebrate at the Public Gardens in Soroti district in commemoration of the 15 years of FDC. The national celebration for the anniversary was held on December 6 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

But the police said that the assembly was illegal, as FDC had not sought clearance to hold any kind of gathering in Soroti, prompting a standoff that lasted hours. In the aftermath, police arrested the leaders and held them at Soroti Central Police station.

Subsequently, a group of youth started pelting stones at the police and later blocked Soroti- Lira road, adjacent to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital. The other groups took off to the Soroti Sports Ground chanting FDC slogans. They burnt tyres on the road, blocking traffic for about 30 minutes before the police dispersed them.

The situation forced the police to call for reinforcement of the army and by 6:20 pm, several soldiers were seen on the road with batons and guns. Three people including a toddler of about six months were injured during the fracas.

Amuriat’s car was towed by the police at around 7 pm after a standoff that lasted more than three hours.

However, FDC supporters insist that they will conduct their activities in Soroti as planned. Anne Adeke Ebaju says they are going to camp at CPS until their colleagues are released. By the time of filing this story, the FDC team had pitched camp at CPS.

Soroti District Police Commander Jamada Wandera says they will not allow the celebrations to take place anywhere in Soroti. He says that the s that Police were not notified of the FDC celebrations.

Currently, soldiers are patrolling the town as police continue to use teargas to disperse crowds forming in town. The situation has forced many businesses to close and several streets have been abandoned.

URN