FDC loses Kasese LC V chairperson seat to NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party in Kasese has lost the district LC V seat.

Muhindi Bukombi Eliphaz, the NRM party candidate defeated the incumbent Sibendere Bigogo Geofrey with 91,064 votes against Bigogo’s 86,408 votes.

The other candidates were the National Unity Platform-NUP flag bearer Moses Bwambale who polled 1,693 and Emmanuel Kyalimpa an independent candidate who got 529 votes.

Bukombi said he will focus on uniting Kasese which remains divided along ethnic lines. He also said that he will work with all leaders regardless of their political differences.

However, Bigogo says it is unnecessary for the party and the candidate to celebrate a victory that was robbed from him. Bigogo claims his supporters were harassed and intimidated during the campaigns.

Kasese district has overwhelmingly voted for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidates in the last three general elections. The party also has strong representation at the lower local governments. In the 2016 general election, FDC swept the five constituency and district woman parliamentary seats.

However, the party performed poorly in last week’s parliamentary elections. It lost three seats to the NRM party. NRM won the Busongora South, North and Kasese municipality seats. FDC retained the Bukonzo, West, East and Woman MP seats.

URN