FDC endorses Nandala Mafabi for 2026 presidential race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has declared Nathan Nandala Mafabi as the party’s presidential flagbearer for the 2026 presidential general elections.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi was declared the party’s presidential flagbearer by FDC Electoral Commission Chairperson Toterebuka Bamwenda at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, along the Entebbe road, on Wednesday.

Bamwenda stated that Mafabi’s nomination follows the last night’s stepping down of his contestant, Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

“Given that May 6th and 7th, 2025, were designated as nomination days for the party’s presidential flag bearer, and with Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Nathan Nandala Mafabi James having been nominated, and following Amuriat’s withdrawal as a candidate last night at 11 pm, I, as the Party Electoral Commission Chairperson, declare Nathan Nandala Mafabi the FDC’s flag bearer for the 2026 general elections, by the party’s constitution,” Bamwenda said.

Shortly after his announcement, Mafabi expressed gratitude, applauding the FDC Electoral Commission and party members for entrusting him with the party flag for the 2026 general elections.

“I would like to thank the party Electoral Commission, the Secretary General, and all members for entrusting me with the party flag for the upcoming elections. I promise that our goal is to ensure all Ugandans benefit from our country’s vast resources,” Mafabi said.

“We’re not here to engage in wars or fights, but to serve all Ugandans. As someone who knows their roots, I aspire to be a servant leader. I promise improvements in agriculture, education standards, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure. More details will be outlined in our manifesto,” Mafabi noted.

Sources from the FDC indicate that Patrick Amuriat’s decision to step down followed a Tuesday meeting with elders from the Teso and Bugisu sub-regions, where they agreed to support Mafabi’s bid for the highest office. According to insiders, the elders urged Amuriat to step aside, citing concerns that a contest between him and Mafabi could deepen internal party divisions ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Mafabi is also the Member of Parliament for Budadiri West in Sironko district.

