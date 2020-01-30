FDC considering primaries for new KCCA positions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party is considering conducting primaries for all councilors interested in the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

The recently gazetted KCCA Amendment Act establishes positions of speaker and deputy speaker at City hall and the five divisions of Kampala.

In a letter dated 28th January 2020, the FDC Deputy Electoral Commission Boss Boniface Toterebuka asked councilors to express their interest in writing.

They are required to fill a form with their details and also get two councilors one nominating them and the other seconding them. Deadline for expression of interest has been set for 31st January 2020.

Speaking to URN in an interview, Toterebuka said after receiving applications they will conduct primaries, vet or agree on flag bearers through consensus.

This is a shift from the past procedures when elections were handled by their caucus at local government council.

According to Toterebuka, the new procedure is important because Kampala has a special status as a city with multiple interests and hence cannot be treated like any other districts.

However, the process comes after FDC Caucus failed to reach consensus when members attempted to conduct elections in December 2019. Two FDC councilors at City Hall are Abubakar Kawalya and Doreen Nyanjura are eying the position of Speaker.

During the caucus meeting, Kawalya is reported to have emerged winner while Nyanjura declined to participate in the elections questioning the caucus’s powers to conduct an election.

Nyanjura, who is also a member of NEC, welcomed the procedure.

Nakawa I Lord Councilor Moses Mugisha Okwera says that the electoral process will help them come to a consensus of who shall represent the party.

However, Rubaga South councillor Ismail Ddamba criticized the move accusing some leaders of the FDC of politicking, abusing caucus powers and establishing unconstitutional procedures.

He wondered why such procedure is being used only in Kampala if not for unconstitutional and dictatorial intentions.

Rubaga South councillor Faridah Nakabugoalso FDC Caucus chairperson at KCCA questioned the call for members to express interest in the positions yet the party had previously met with the councillors including interested members to reach consensus but failed.

Nakabugo says they will comply with the instructions despite being illegal. She, however, added that the final decision shall be made by the councillors.

KCCA needs about shillings 8 billion to implement the amendments. The money includes salaries and vehicles for some of the new officials.

******

URN