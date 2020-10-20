FDC activists arrested in Kampala over unlawful procession

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police arrested Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party activists protesting against Uganda’s plans to construct roads in the Democratic Republic of Congo- DRC.

Two weeks ago, the Minister for Works General Katumba Wamala said that Uganda will construct a road in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This follows a bilateral agreement between Uganda and the DRC to implement strategic infrastructure projects.

The government argues that the move will help improve mobility and ease business between the two neighbouring countries.

Led by the FDC Deputy Secretary-General Harold Kaija, the activists argued that Uganda cannot construct roads in other countries yet its roads are still in a bad state.

Kaija who is also contesting for the Kampala Central MP seat said that the Speaker of Parliament should pay attention to Uganda’s growing debt from foreign countries and find ways of clearing them instead of becoming a donor itself.

The Kampala Woman MP candidate Stella Nyanzi said that it is despicable to see government prioritizing roads in a foreign country yet its health sector is crumbling.

However, police intercepted them at Kampala Boulevard building along Kampala road on their way to Parliament to deliver a petition to the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. They were later led to Central Police Station.

The others who were arrested included Habib Buwembo, who is contesting for the Rubaga South, Paul Kisambira, candidate for councillor LCIII Nakasero I and Bob Barigye the LCV councillor Kololo.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire explained that the activists were arrested for illegally holding a procession.

URN