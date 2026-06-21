Uganda police expands grassroots presence with 200 model stations

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Police Force is constructing 200 Sub-County Policing Model Stations across the country.

The initiative is part of the efforts to improve police accommodation, enhance security services, and strengthening police presence at the grassroots level.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) James Apora said significant progress has already been registered under the project.

Apora, the Director of Logistics and Engineering at Uganda Police Force, says they have already constructed 70 stations ready for occupancy.

It has been revealed that another 70 stations are in their final stages of completion. Construction works on the remaining 60 stations are ongoing.

“The stations comprise both administrative blocks and residential housing units for police officers. All the facilities have been constructed by the Police Engineering Unit,” Apora explained.

He noted that the project was initially expected to be completed by March this year but faced delays arising from challenges, including delayed payments to suppliers, inadequate land in some areas, and difficulties accessing hard-to-reach locations.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the construction of the model stations is a strategic intervention intended to strengthen police visibility and accessibility at the sub-county level.

Kituuma revealed that, in addition to the infrastructure, the stations have been equipped with motorcycles and deployed with additional personnel to enhance operational effectiveness.

He cited Kafu Sub-County Police Model Station in Nakasongola District as an example, noting that it has been equipped with radio communication equipment and a patrol vehicle because of its strategic location along the Kampala–Gulu highway.

“The station is expected to play a critical role in combating crime along the Nakasongola-Masindi corridor and improving emergency response,” he said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Joseph Obwona said the Sub-County Policing Model is intended to decentralize law enforcement services and bring security closer to communities.

Obwona, the Director of Interpol and International Relations, was speaking at the commissioning of Kafu Sub-County Police Model Station in Nakasongola District.

Obwona commended residents and local leaders who voluntarily offered land for the construction of the stations, saying their contribution had accelerated implementation of the project.

He urged officers deployed at the facilities to maintain the infrastructure and provide professional services that positively impact the communities they serve.

“I want to call upon all police officers deployed at these stations to take good care of these facilities and use them to improve service delivery to the public,” Obwona said.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Michael Kasigire, and the Nakasongola Resident District Commissioner, Festus Bandeeba, welcomed the initiative, saying the new stations are already contributing to a reduction in crime across the region.

Kasigire revealed that additional model stations are under construction in Kamira, Ngoma, Kikyusa, Kakooge, and Mayirikiti Town Council to address accommodation challenges and improve police coverage.

Nakasongola Resident District Commissioner Festus Bandeeba also applauded the project, saying it will help strengthen collaboration between communities and law enforcement agencies.

“The Sub-County Policing Model Stations will help bridge the gap between police and citizens. When communities and law enforcement work together, it becomes easier to prevent crime, respond quickly to incidents, and build safer neighborhoods,” Bandeeba said.

Police leadership disclosed that each station costs approximately 150 million shillings to construct.

Residents and local leaders also welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward reducing crime and enhancing access to policing services in rural communities.

Once fully operational, the stations are expected to improve emergency response, strengthen intelligence gathering, reduce crime rates, and foster stronger relationships between police officers and the communities they serve.

The Sub-County Policing Model was introduced by President Yoweri Museveni in 2019 as part of broader efforts to improve police visibility and service delivery.

The model seeks to modernize policing through the use of technology, increased mobility, and the consolidation of police resources at the sub-county level.

Under the arrangement, every sub-county is expected to have a police station staffed by at least 18 officers and supported by four motorcycle patrol squads, two of which are dedicated to emergency response.

To fully roll out the programme across all 2,190 sub-counties, municipalities, and town councils nationwide, the Uganda Police Force requested approximately 2.5 trillion shillings in funding.

Police officials say the model remains central to efforts aimed at building a more responsive, community-oriented, and effective policing system across Uganda.