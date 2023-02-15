Father detained for attempted murder of daughter over school fees

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese police are holding a father accused of attempting to kill his own daughter for stressing him over school fees. The suspect is Emmanuel Muhindo, a resident of Nyabibwa village in Rukoki sub-county, Kasese district.

The suspect allegedly attacked his daughter with a machete in her sleep at night because of her persistent demands for school fees but she was rescued by nearby relatives. The daughter, whose identity wasn’t readily available is set to join senior one this year.

Nelson Tumushiime, the Rwenzori East Region police spokesperson says that police have preferred a charge of causing grievous harm against the errant father.

Joshua Baguma, the LCII chairperson of Nyabibwa ward blames the act on parents who neglect the educational requirements of their children. He says that the suspect needs to be given a strong punishment to remind other parents of their responsibilities.

The victim, who sustained injuries is admitted at Katadoba Muslim health Centre IV in Kasese municipality.

URN