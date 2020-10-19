Farmers plight tops Nakaseke unopposed candidate’s agenda

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Enock Nyongore, one of the people who were unopposed in the race to Parliament has attributed his victory to the support that the ruling National Resistance Movement still enjoys in his area.

Nyongere will now represent Nakaseke North in the 11th parliament after sailing through the nominations unopposed, according to a report released by Nakaseke District Returning Officer Mike Jjuuko.

Nyongore says for him, the real race was in the NRM party primaries where he contested with three others who conceded defeat and backed his nomination. He adds that because he does not have to campaign for himself anymore, he intends to use the campaign period to campaign for President Yoweri Museveni and other flag bearers.

Also on his agenda is the plight of farmers, with a focus on better milk prices, veterinary services, water and vetter roads.

Nyongore previously served as the District Speaker from 2011 to 2016 before he switched to contest as chairperson of Ngoma town council, a race he lost. Now, he returns to the political scene after the split of Nakaseke county, which was previously represented in Parliament by Hajjati Bumba.

However, Sseguya Matovu, the Forum for Democratic Change -FDC Chairperson for Nakaseke district says that they deliberately declined to nominate any candidate in the constituency because the Electoral Commission has in past failed to organise free and fair elections there.

Sseguya adds that in past elections, the area was characterized with ballot stuffing, the arrest of agents and intimidation of supporters making it impossible for the opposition candidate to win the race. The constituency covers the area of Ngoma Town Council, Kinyogogga, Ngoma , Kinoni and Wakyato sub-counties.

In 2016, Kizza Besigye, the FDC Presidential Candidate met an empty venue in Kinyogogga trading centre after local leaders and security operatives allegedly intimidated residents not attend his rally.

In 2011, the FDC candidate for Nakaseke North, Moses Kabalema was attacked and his vehicles set ablaze because of his support for the opposition.

URN