Family, church set up Archbishop Kizito Lwanga foundation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Catholic Church in Kampala and the family of the late Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga are finalizing plans to set up a foundation to continue will his works.

The deceased’s sister, Rose Lukwago revealed this during the memorial mass held at Lubaga Cathedral. Dr. Lwanga died in sleep on April 3, 2021, throwing the faithful, his family and the entire nation into sorrow.

Lukwago, who described the late former Archbishop as a spiritual leader with limitless generosity, noted that prior to his demise, he was helping the needy, orphans and started development projects in his capacity as Archbishop and individually.

Lukwago says that through this foundation, many people will continue to remember Dr. Lwanga in his character as a prelate who committed his energies to charity and social-economic development. It is said that although Dr. Lwanga, had several investments, he never profiteered from them as he channeled the proceeds mainly into charity.

For instance, it is reported that over 1,200 students at his St. Cyprian High School Kyabakadde were studying on half bursary. The little funds raised from the half bursary financed the school operations and paid staff salaries.

While delivering the homily, the Retired Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Augustine Kasujja called upon the faithful in the Archdiocese who were touched by the deceased’s works to stop singing praises for him but rather emulate his motto work and pray, which he stuck to until his last breath.

Archbishop Kasujja further told the congregation to reflect on the saddening death of the Archbishop who was last seen on the ecumenical way of the cross on Good Friday seemingly well only to be found dead the following day.

He noted that this should be a lesson that a Christian must always be prepared to meet their lord since none of the living can tell when they will leave.

In his message read by the chancellor Rev. Fr Pius Male Ssentumba, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere who succeeded the fallen as the ordinary of Kampala archdiocese, noted that as the faithful pray for the repose of the dear departed, they should as well contemplate on his life and fruitful ministry as a priest and bishop.

“The late archbishop manifested the image of Christ, the Good Shepard. Despite the suffering he endured in carrying out his responsibilities, he did not abandon the flock. He did not flee for fear of the wolves,” he noted.

Ssemogerere, who showered praises on his predecessor, added that the abundant fruits of Lwanga’s policies and visionary leadership are manifested in several development initiatives, which were accomplished under his ingenious and brilliant watch.

During the memorial Mass, several family members and faithful couldn’t hold their tears when they reached the final resting place of their dear departed. Lwanga was the third Archbishop of Kampala, which was created in 1966 when the pope merged part of the Diocese of Kampala and the Archdiocese of Rubaga.

He had succeeded Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala in 2006 when the latter resigned after clocking the mandatory 75-years of age. Before his appointment, he had served as the first ordinary of the Kasana-Luwero Diocese.

Lwanga’s remains were buried inside Lubaga Cathedral alongside Bishop Edouard Michaud, a Canadian Clergyman who was one of the priest missionaries known as White Fathers and Dr Joseph Kiwanuka, the first native African to be ordained Catholic bishop in modern times. He died in 1966.

