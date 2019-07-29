Failed pursuit to join Masaka city raises frustration in Kalungu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kalungu sub county leaders are frustrated over the likely failure to have their area annexed to the proposed Masaka City.

The expansion of the boundaries of Masaka was one of the conditions given to the district, upon the approval of the planned elevation to city status. This implied that the city would stretch to parts of Kalungu and Kingo in Lwengo district in order to attain prerequisite requirements in terms of land and population size.

The city is required to have a population of at least 300,000 people and a land size of 100 square kilometres. While Jude Mbabali, the president of greater Masaka district leaders had relied on the proposed annexure, leaders from the neighbouring districts opposed the move saying they were not involved in the process.

However, the leaders in Kalungu Sub County say that their desire to be part of the city is being foiled by the district leadership, which has declined to endorse their departure.

Kalungu Sub County Chairperson Joseph Leo Kizito says that their council unanimously welcomed the idea and accordingly passed a resolution to join Masaka as early as October last year. He, however, adds that the has denied them supporting minutes hence tactically frustrating their wish.

Kizito noted that they continuously asked the district leadership to officially allow the sub-county to join Masaka, to allow them to benefit from the benefits from the development opportunities that come with a city in vain.

Kalungu Sub County councillor Martin Ssali accuses prominent politicians in the area for selfishly frustrating the idea whose benefits to the community supersede individual interests. Ssali threatens to rally fellow leaders in Kalungu Sub County to mobilize the electorate in the area against political leaders who are selfishly sabotaging the idea of being part of the city.

Kalungu district Chairperson Richard Kyabaggu has dismissed reports of a deliberate ploy to frustrate the Sub County quest but hastens to add that they need time to jointly to reach out to the community and convince them about the benefits of joining the city before a decision is made.

Kalungu was initially a county in Masaka district until it was curved off to become an independent district in July 2010.

However, Jude Mbabali, the Masaka district chairperson has said that the wish to annex Kalungu back to Masaka could have faded away after the failure to forward the required minutes in time. According to him, they resolved to drop Kalungu sub-county and substitute it with Kabonera; one of the rural sub-counties within Masaka district.

*****

URN