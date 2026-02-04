Eyes on the prize as Kabalaza Open set to swing off at Ebb Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | What started 11 years ago as a social golfers’ group at Entebbe Club has now grown into a prestigious event on the local golf calendar as the first Kabalaza Open Golf Championship tees off from February 5-7 at the Lakeside par 71 course.

“Initially Kabalaza organised internal golf events and friendly competitions; however, in 2024, the fraternity elevated its impact by launching the Kabalaza Golf Open Championship, a premier event celebrating golf while driving social change in our community,” Paul Nsereko, the Chairman of Kabalaza, said.

In one year, the Championship has gained recognition and is now a World Amateur Golf Ranking status event; that alone has been solidified by the Uganda Golf Union, which has made it the first major for this club and the union on Uganda’s golf calendar.

Elite golfers will tee off on Feb 5-6 with a round of 54 holes over 2 days; however, this time around there will be a cut to determine those that play the final rounds with a prize kitty of Sh7 million available. The winner walks away with sh1.6 million

The Ladies’ gross category has a kitty of Sh3 million, with the winner walking away with Sh1.2 million.

The professionals have a prize kitty of 10 million, with the overall winner walking away with sh2.4 million.

East Africa’s oldest golf facility has two major golf social groups, the Kabalaza group and Katogo Golf group that annually cross the border for games in Rwanda.

Kabalaza is a fully registered golf fraternity founded in 2014 by six founder members of Entebbe Club; Edwin Tumusiime, Paul Nsereko, Herbert Mwetemba, Joseph Galiwango, David Tugume and Joseph Mubiru.

Over the years, it has grown to more than 100 members, representing golf clubs across Uganda and beyond, including members in Kenya, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

This year’s theme is “Golf with a purpose”, with the CSR project being the refurbishment of the caddy shade and sanitary facilities.

The 3-day tournament is sponsored by Pepsi, Aquafina, Johnnie Walker, Numax Cinema, Pinnacle Security, Street Club, MTN Momo.