Experts: Effective strategy will overcome global turmoil

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Planning and strategising will help move around the current global social, political and economic turbulence, government and corporations are told.

“Yes, these are turbulent times, but they’re also times of great opportunity,” said CPA Ronald Mutumba as he addressed the 3rd C-Suite Forum, featuring top level executives in the accounting professions, on the theme: Driving Transformative Change in Unprecedented Times.

The forum organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda was aimed at discussing the effects of, and proposing possible solutions to the geopolitics, unilateralism and other factors that threaten the stability of economies is left to escalate.

Mutumba, the Vice President of the ICPAU Council the current situation calls for careful transformation, which has to be intentional by the leaders.

There are fears that these global changes could have effects on social services and even businesses unless they are tackled carefully, and ICPAU says the professional accountant, especially Chief Finance Officers have a role to play in protecting the corporate world.

Veteran accountant and economist, Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka called said the only solution is being agile, which he said was no longer optional but a core business survival skill.

“Whether you are a CEO or CFO, your ability to shift gears, rethink strategy, and act with urgency will determine your organisation’s fate,” he said, adding that the leaders who thrive are those who can combine foresight with rapid, effective execution.

Sejjaaka said the world is changing and this could be good or bad for socioeconomic and political situations, depending on how each country responds, but that the unprecedented times would not be reversed by lamenting, but by good policy.

Immediately after Donald Trump assumed his second presidency of the US in January this year, he started implementing his campaign promises that touched on foreign aid, illegal immigrants and trade tariffs, among others.

Some countries have met export tariffs of more than 100 percent, with others threatening and executing retaliatory measures, leading to a hike in commodities and a slowdown in trade in some cases.

However, there are other similar but unrelated events in other countries and regions, including in Africa and East Africa in particular.

Sejjaaka says countries like Uganda must therefore put in place policy measures to counter the effects of such current and similar future developments.

Yet, according to him, corporations are also facing changing consumer or customer behaviour. This means that they dictate what a business will offer and how, which means that the businesses have to be ready to evolve at any time.

“Today’s clients are informed, opinionated, and impatient. They value fast solutions and expect ethical, responsible business practices. If your leadership isn’t adapting to this reality, you’re falling behind,” he said.

Quoting a recent interview by former UK Prime Minister, John Major, Sejjaaka warned that the for the world to look on as some countries claim territories of others, as well as the declining democracies in some countries, a bad precedent is growing, and leaders must start being as strategic as possible.

While advising the business world on how to survive hard times, Patrick Ayota, the Managing Director at the National Social Security Fund, said being strategic in management was more important than before.

Ayota warned against complacency in innovation and planning, adding that a business’s perception is a result of the strategies made three years back.

One of the shortcomings of businesses, according to Ayota, is the failure by them to listen to what is coming from the market and respond to it.

He gave the example of the government’s amendment of the NSSF Act that allowed people to access their savings under the Mid-Term Access policy, which also came just as businesses were trying to manoeuvre the effects of COVID-19. Fortunately for the Fund, the outflow of money was not as huge as expected.

He also hails the government decision to leave the Fund out of the privatization process, which he said, would have killed the retirement benefits sector.

Giving the example of how the developments in Kenya over the last three years have affected markets, Ayota said quick strategic thinking made the fund survive the turbulence there.

