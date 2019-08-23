Excitement as King Oyo visits Kigezi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was excitement in Rukiga District on Thursday when the King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV visited the area.

King Oyo who was accompanied by Tooro Kingdom officials arrived at the border of Kigezi and Ankole at Rutobo in Ntungamo district, amidst jubilation from residents and leaders.

The King first toured Satellite Hotel Rwahi before he drove in a procession led by traditional dancers and a brass band, to the home of the late Paul Ngorogoza in Kitaburaza village, Muhanga town council, Rukiga district.

The late Paul Ngorogoza is a Munyakigezi elder who was a close friend to King Oyo’s grandfather, the late King Sir George David Matthew Kamurasi Rukidi III.

In 1954 King Rukidi invited the Bakiga to settle in Tooro and offered them free land.

At the deceased’s home, King Oyo planted a tree.

James Batureine, the Kitaburaza village LCI Chairperson thanked King Oyo for emulating his grandfather.

Alexander Kampikaho, the Rukiga LCV Chairperson says that King Oyo’s visit is a blessing to the people of Kigezi. Kampikaho also proposed that King Oyo blesses inter-marriages between the Bakiga and Batooro.

King Oyo later launched a book titled Tooro -Kigezi Strengthening Warm Social Cultural Friendship book authored by Ismail Kabananukye.

Today , King Oyo will hold a convention of the youth from Kigezi sub-region at Agaba centre in Kabale town. The King is expected to deliver a message about HIV/AIDS Prevention and responsible living.

Later in the day, the King is also expected to hold a cultural conversation with cultural and political leaders.

On Saturday, he is expected to visit Lake Bunyonyi.

