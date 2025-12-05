EXCELLENCE AWARDS: PRAU hailed for recognizing Uganda’s best innovators

PRAU honors Uganda’s top innovators at 9th Excellence Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has been hailed for investing in recorgnising organizations and individuals who champion innovations and brilliance.

Held under the theme “Recognizing Innovation and Impact in Public Relations,” the 9th PRAU Excellence Awards, held at Protea Hotel in Kampala on December 4th, 2025, brought together communication professionals, corporate leaders and institutions, MDAs, government officials, media practitioners, and experts from related fields such as marketing and advertising.

The South African High Commissioner to Uganda, Solly Mollo, who was the chief guest, congratulated the winners and applauded PRAU for recognizing excellence through the PRAU Awards and urged the association to explore collaboration opportunities with the SA Commission to promote the visibility of both countries through PR.

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita noted that the PRAU Excellence Awards were established to honor exceptional work in the public relations sector in Uganda across various categories, giving individuals and organizations a platform to showcase and be celebrated for their brilliance in executing strategic and well-thought-out communication concepts.

“In this year’s edition of the PRAU Excellence Awards, we are not just celebrating winners but innovators who have redefined what is possible in our profession through creative concepts that continue to prove that strategic communication is a powerful driver of trust, progress, and transformation.”

“On behalf of the Governing Council and PRAU as a whole, I congratulate all the winners, finalists, and participants for raising the standards of professional excellence in Uganda’s public relations industry,” Nakasiita concluded.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sarah Kagingo for her long-term service and significant contributions to elevating the practice of public relations in Uganda.

PRAU recognized sponsors that included Bank of Uganda, NBS TV, AfroMobile App, NextCom, PwC, UBC TV, Affinity Media, UNOC, Crown Beverages, Electricity Regulatory Authority, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, MTN Uganda, UEDCL, Galaxy FM & TV, CEO East Africa Magazine, Softpower Communications, Guide2Uganda Ltd, The Independent Magazine, PML Daily, Comms of Africa, Uganda Communications Commission, and the Office of the Auditor General.

This year, 13 winners were named across 13 categories, and these included:

Student Award – Danniella Makiika – Uganda Martyrs University Young Communicator of the Year – Gaaba Lakel Maria Best Media Relations and Media Management Campaign – UEDCL Best Event/Experiential Campaign – MultiChoice Uganda Best Internal Communication Campaign – Uganda Baati Limited/ MAAD McCANN Best Crisis Communication – Equity Bank Uganda Limited /Capital One Group Best CSR and ESG Campaign – NCBA Bank Best Public Affairs Campaign – UEDCL Best Corporate Communication Campaign – DFCU Bank/Capital One Group Best Not-for-Profit Campaign – Sauti Plus / Reach a Hand Uganda Best Social/Digital Communication Campaign – Serene Beauty Best PR Agency – Node Group Best Overall PR Campaign – Serene Beauty Lifetime Achievement Award – Sarah Kagingo