Monday , July 8 2019
Airtel
Home / News / Ex-Uganda boss Desabre is new Pyramids coach in Egypt

Ex-Uganda boss Desabre is new Pyramids coach in Egypt

The Independent July 8, 2019 News, SPORTS Leave a comment

Desabre was introduced by Pyramids. PHOTO @UsherKomugisha

Cairo, Egypt | AFP |  Sebastien Desabre was named coach of ambitious Egyptian club Pyramids FC on Monday, in the wake of Uganda’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Frenchman’s appointment comes three days after Uganda lost 1-0 to Senegal in the last 16 having advanced beyond the group stage for the first time since 1978.

Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi completed a takeover of the club earlier this month from Turki Al Sheikh, a Saudi businessman and close political advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, who had bankrolled the club after buying it last summer.

He completely rebranded it with an aggressive marketing campaign and went on a signing spree, bringing in foreign players from the likes of Brazil and Syria.

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved