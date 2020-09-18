Ex-Brazil midfielder Neves joins Sport Recife

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Former Brazil international midfielder Thiago Neves has joined Sport Recife, three days after parting ways with their Brazilian Serie A rivals Gremio.

The 35-year-old agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the current Serie A season in February, Sport said on Thursday.

“You can be sure that I will do everything possible so that the club has a successful season,” Neves said in a video posted on social media.

The playmaker had his contract with Gremio rescinded on Monday after publicly falling out with president Romildo Bolzan amid the club’s poor start to the season and his own indifferent form.

Capped seven times for Brazil’s national team, Neves has also had spells with Fluminense, Flamengo and Germany’s Hamburg over a career spanning more than 15 years.

Sport Recife are currently 15th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with three wins from their first 10 matches.

*********

XINHUA