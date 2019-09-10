Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide – Report

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, according to findings of the agency’s latest report on global suicide estimates. The report coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, recognized on 10 September, to raise awareness that suicide can be prevented.

The figures imply that suicide accounts for more deaths than war and homicide combined, and is the second leading cause of death among those aged 15-29, behind road injury. According to the World Health Organisation, close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year, and for each death, there are more than 20 suicide attempts.

The report further indicates that suicide incidents are three times higher among men than women in wealthier countries, while these rates are more equal in poorer nations. It adds that many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis, with a high link between suicide and mental health.

Uganda lies in 17th position on the list of countries where suicide is registered as a cause of death, with 18.67 per 100,000 deaths due to suicide in Uganda.

“Experiencing conflict, disaster, violence, abuse or loss and a sense of isolation are strongly associated with suicidal behaviour” WHO outlines in its list of key facts. Vulnerable groups who experience discrimination show higher rates of suicide and “by far, the strongest risk factor for suicide is a previous suicide attempt.”

The World Health Organisation indicates that stigma surrounding mental disorders, lack of awareness of suicide as a major health problem, and a taboo in many societies to openly discuss it, means many people contemplating suicide are not getting adequate help.

WHO recommends better training of health workers and non-specialists alike in assessing and managing suicidal behaviour in its guidelines for prevention, along with early treatment of mental health disorders, effective monitoring of alcohol and substance use, responsible reporting by the media, and reducing access to means of suicide.

The World Health Organizations (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said every death is a tragedy for family friends and colleagues,” yet many more suicides can be prevented. He adds that all countries should incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way.

Since WHO’s first report on the issue was filed in 2014, the number of countries with national suicide prevention strategies has increased, and now stands at 38. However, this participation “is still far too few and governments need to commit to establishing them”, WHO said.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, WHO in collaboration with global partners, will launch the 40-seconds-of-action campaign to raise awareness of suicide around the world and methods of prevention. Campaign efforts will continue throughout 10 October on World Mental health Day, with suicide prevention as this year’s theme.

*****

URN