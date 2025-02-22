European clubs deepen talent hunt in Africa with Real Madrid’s first SA academy

European football giants are strengthening their presence in Africa, with Real Madrid launching its first soccer academy in South Africa. This move aligns with a growing trend of European clubs establishing academies across the continent to harness its rich football talent and integrate young stars into their global networks.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | The recent launch of Real Madrid’s first soccer academy in South Africa highlights the growing presence of European clubs in Africa as they seek to harness the continent’s rich football talent.

According to Emeka Enyadike, the project director of The Sports Apprentice, this move is part of a broader trend that has been unfolding across Africa over the past three decades.

“Africa has been a bedrock of talent production for the European market over the last 30 years and establishing Academies, which sometimes gives them first access to talent in certain markets,” he explained in an interview.

Opened in January 2025, the academy promises world-class training for young players, integrating athletics, academics, and personal development. According to the Real Madrid Foundation SA website, the academy welcomes children of “all age groups from 6 to 17 years.”

“We have established an annual curriculum with defined learning phases to ensure consistent development throughout their time in our Educational Football Program… We contemplate and develop our methodology based on 6 key areas: physical, technical, tactical, mental, competition and Real Madrid Foundation values.”

The academy will be hosted at Generation Schools’ Imhoff campus and will be led by UEFA Pro-licensed coach Alberto Giménez. With over 20 years of experience, Giménez will oversee the academy’s development in South Africa.

Looking ahead, the academy plans to field elite teams in the 2025 Local Football Association season and is set to open a second facility in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, later this year.

This initiative aligns with a broader trend of European clubs establishing academies across Africa to tap into its deep reservoir of football talent. Clubs like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Ajax have made similar investments, aiming to develop young players while integrating them into their global networks.

According to Enyadike, “Academies also serve as international marketing platforms for the Clubs as they try to grow their brands internationally.”

“The truth is that the African football fan base cannot be ignored because with our massive population of over 1.3 billion, and a majority youth population that is very engaged and passionate about football, especially European football, the clubs can see the data in real-time,” he added.

Real Madrid’s academy in South Africa is part of a growing movement by European clubs. FC Barcelona, for instance, has been particularly active, launching the FCBEscola in Lusaka, Zambia, in April 2018. Situated at the Futsal and Sports Complex, the facility boasts seven-a-side football pitches and four futsal courts, among other state-of-the-art features. Barcelona has also established academies in Cairo, Egypt, and Lagos, Nigeria.

The FCBEscola follows Barcelona’s model of soccer schools, designed for both boys and girls, with a focus on holistic player development. This approach, successfully exported worldwide, not only expands the Barça brand but also instils the club’s philosophy and values in young players.

Similarly, French side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) launched the PSG Academy Pro in Senegal in 2023, providing top-tier training for young African footballers. The academy is already making an impact, with one of its trainees, Mohamed Malang Toure, recently signing with Serie A side Venezia FC.

A press statement from the academy on February 7, 2025, highlighted Toure’s journey, stating that the 18-year-old “PSG Academy Pro Residency Senegal, where, for two seasons, Mohamed benefited from comprehensive, high-quality training in total immersion at the Academy’s complex in Saly.”

The PSG Academy Pro Residency Senegal is one of PSG’s three official Pro Academies, alongside PSG Academy Pro Virginia in Oak Hill Academy, USA, and PSG Academy Pro Greater Geneva in Evian, France.

However, acccording to Enyadike, “The impact of most of the academies hasn’t been quite productive because for the most part, they are mostly business-driven and often short-term focused.”

“Many years ago, Ajax Amsterdam made a significant investment on the back of Benni McCarthy’s transfer from Cape Town Club, Seven Stars and the facility still exists at Ikamva in Cape Town… A few stars emerged from the project, but probably not enough to drive sustainability,” he added.

Beyond these club-led efforts, African-founded academies have also made significant strides, with Ghana’s Right to Dream leading the way. The academy has nurtured young talent in West Africa for over two decades, producing top footballers such as Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Right to Dream also fosters academic excellence, helping student-athletes reach their full potential. Notable alumni include Ousseni Bouda, a senior at Stanford, and Shakur Mohammed, a Duke University graduate now playing for MLS side Orlando City.

According to Alex Asiedu, the academy’s CEO, “Through football, schooling, and character development, we hope to shape these student-athletes into extraordinary individuals who will extend the smiles to their families and communities. It is an absolute privilege to be part of this journey.”

The academy recently celebrated another milestone with the signing of Egypt’s Laila El Behery, 21, by FC Nordsjælland’s women’s team, making her one of the first Egyptian women to join a top European league.

Right to Dream Egypt played a pivotal role in her journey, facilitating her initial trial with FCN in 2023.

The success of these academies highlights Africa’s increasing influence in global sports, particularly in women’s football.

This is further underscored by the recent record-breaking transfer of Ethiopian-born, US-based footballer Naomi Girma. The 24-year-old defender became the most expensive female footballer in history with her £900,000 move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea, shattering the previous transfer record.

Enyadike believes that the main trend driving European clubs’ interest in Africa is the marketing opportunities they seek to capitalize on.

“African talent will continue to gravitate towards Europe, as that is the aspiration of many young players… Europe offers numerous viable clubs and academies, which attract the brightest talent,” he explained.

“But there is potential for greater collaboration, which could enhance the development pipeline and elevate the quality of football both in Africa and internationally,” he added.

SOURCE: Bonface Orucho, bird story agency