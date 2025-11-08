Euro Gold gets mining licence in Mubende, partners with artisanal miners

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Europe Gold Refinery, the first fully Ugandan-owned gold refinery founded by Feni Bernard, has received a mining licence in Mubende from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, marking a key milestone in Uganda’s efforts to promote responsible and inclusive gold mining.

The licence handover took place in Bukya town council, Mubende district, and was officiated by Agnes Alaba, Commissioner of Mines, who represented the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa.

This development follows a new partnership between Euro Gold and the Mubende United Artisanal Miners Association sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Nov 03 at Euro Gold’s head office in Kampala.

Under the agreement, Euro Gold will buy and refine gold from Mubende’s artisanal miners to 99% (24 carat) purity for international trading part of a broader strategy to strengthen Uganda’s gold value chain and ensure that local miners benefit directly from their work.

Beenard Feni, founder and CEO of Euro Gold Refinery, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building an ethical and sustainable gold industry.

“Euro Gold is committed to empowering local miners, promoting ethical sourcing, and driving long-term prosperity within the mining communities,” he said.

Gold remains one of Uganda’s top export commodities, contributing significantly to foreign exchange revenue, job creation and investment growth. The sector also plays a key role in stabilizing the Ugandan shilling through increased foreign exchange inflows.

The partnership between Euro Gold and MUMA is expected to formalise artisanal mining promotions, promote responsible mining and refining practices and create economic opportunities for small-scale miners across the country.

John Bosco, chairman of the Mubende United Artisanal Miners Association, welcomed the milestone as a turning point for local miners.

“For years, our members have worked tirelessly to gain recognition. This license gives us a new beginning one based on dignity, compliance, and opportunity,” he said.

The collaboration between Euro Gold and MUMA underscores a growing shift toward inclusive industrial development ensuring that Uganda’s mineral wealth benefits both investors and local communities.