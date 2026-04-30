EU, UTB promise collaboration to grow Uganda’s tourism sector

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Officials from the European Union (EU) and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) have reiterated their commitment to deepening collaboration aimed at growing Uganda’s tourism sector, with a renewed focus on expanding into new areas, including sports tourism.

The promise was made at a news conference held at EU head offices in Kampala on April 30, where officials also officially announced the POATE Awards 2026, part of the EU’s 50-year celebration in Uganda.

EU Ambassador Jan Sadek said the partnership between the EU and Uganda has been ongoing, but both sides are now looking to strengthen cooperation in ways that align with Uganda’s priorities.

“We do things that Uganda wants us to do, which is also of interest to the EU,” Sadek said, pointing to ongoing work with UN agencies to improve access to finance and ensure local communities benefit from tourism.

Sadek noted that while tourism presents opportunities, it also comes with challenges that must be addressed to ensure inclusivity. “Not all aspects of tourism are okay — some farmers see chimpanzees as not positive,” he said, emphasizing the need to balance conservation with community interests.

He added that Uganda’s cultural heritage presents untapped potential that can be transformed into income for local communities.

“We have collaborated in the past; we’ll collaborate in the future,” Sadek said, highlighting new opportunities in sports tourism linked to preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

He revealed that the EU is supporting initiatives related to the tournament and expressed optimism that European visitors will travel to Uganda for the event.

“We think some European dignitaries will want to come here and watch the game,” he said, adding that he will join a delegation visiting Hoima Stadium in May to assess progress.

Sadek said sports tourism is emerging as a key growth area, especially as Uganda prepares for AFCON 2027. Infrastructure development, including stadium upgrades, is expected to attract international visitors and increase Uganda’s visibility as a sporting destination.

POATE awards launch

The Uganda Tourism Board Deputy CEO Samora Semakula said the partnership between EU and UTB also extends to promoting innovation, content creation, support for women in tourism, strengthening the travel trade, tourism product development and ICT integration in the sector.

“Despite the growth of Uganda’s tourism sector, there is limited formal recognition of individuals, businesses, and organizations that consistently deliver exceptional experiences,” said Semakula. “The Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards will motivate stakeholders to improve service standards and competitiveness while promoting innovation and sustainable tourism practices.”

Held under the theme “IGNITE YOUR WANDERLUST”, the awards are designed to celebrate excellence, innovation and sustainability across Uganda’s tourism value chain. Semakula said the initiative will help position Uganda as a competitive destination while increasing global visibility of its tourism offering.

“We want to create a prestigious benchmark for excellence in the industry,” he added. “Positioning these awards alongside POATE will enhance the expo’s profile by adding a celebratory and recognition component, attracting more stakeholders and media attention.”

Award categories

The POATE Awards 2026 will recognise excellence across the tourism value chain. Categories include Best Tourism Documentary 2026, Best Community Tourism Programme or CSR Initiative, Best Tourism Photography (Professional), Best Tourism Photography (Amateur), Best Tourism Storyteller 2026, Best Tourism Influencer 2026, Best New Tourism Product for 2026, Best Eco-Lodge 2026, Best Eco-Tour Operator 2026 and Best Booth Stand or Exhibitor at POATE 2026.

Participants will include tour operators, travel agencies, hotels, lodges, resorts, tourism service providers, community-based tourism groups, media and content creators, as well as public and private sector stakeholders.

Selection will be based on an evidence-driven process, with submissions requiring supporting documentation such as reports, visuals, testimonials or data. The evaluation period runs from May 2025 to May 2026, and winners will be announced during the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo on May 23.

Tourism performance

Uganda’s tourism sector continues to show strong recovery and growth momentum. Amalgamated figures from the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and UTB indicate that the sector generated USD 1.7 billion (Shs 6.1 trillion) in 2025, supported by 1.65 million international arrivals. This marked an increase from USD 1.28 billion in 2024, when arrivals stood at 1.3 million visitors.

The 2025 performance followed a 26 percent growth in 2024, when earnings rose to Shs 4.8 trillion, reinforcing the sector’s upward trajectory. Government projections now target USD 50 billion by 2040, as tourism is positioned as an anchor transformational sector.

Growth has been supported by a shift towards high-value tourism, improved marketing through diplomatic missions, and targeted engagement of source markets such as Canada, where demand has grown by 19 percent. Uganda has also hosted familiarisation trips for tour operators from countries including Turkey, Egypt, China and Canada.

Major investments are also supporting sector expansion, including the WeExplore project worth €15.5 million supported by the European Union and a USD 20 million World Bank-backed PIM-PLUS initiative targeting tourism infrastructure and redevelopment projects such as the Uganda Museum.

Semakula said the combined efforts of awards, partnerships and investments are intended to strengthen Uganda’s position as a leading tourism destination while ensuring that growth remains inclusive and sustainable across all levels of the value chain.