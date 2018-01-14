Ethiopian Airlines eases ticketing with mobile app

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ethiopia’s national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has eased airt ticketing with the launch of a mobile application.

The airline said passengers originating from Addis Ababa will now have the option to effect the payment either through mobile payment or internet banking.

This new initiative will gradually replace the ticketing service that is being rendered in Addis Ababa and domestic ticket offices, the airline said.

“The mobile applications for iOS and Android devices will enable us to avail a high degree of personalized experience to our esteemed customers,” said Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

“Our customers will be able to use their mobile devices to book their flights, do their flight check-in, issue their boarding pass and self-board their flights, check the status of their flight, get actual arrival and departure times of our flights and remain connected and informed throughout their journey in real-time.”