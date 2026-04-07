Etania unmatched as the ‘Life of the Party’

Smirnoff Celebrates Etania’s Crowning Moment at Debut Show

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT CORRESPONDENT | Last Saturday, entertainer Etania defied all odds during her maiden headliner show at Hockey Grounds to reaffirm her as the unmatched “Life of the Party”.

The experience began with a deep dive into Etania’s roots through a curated visual journey of her evolution. From her hosting era at Muchachos, Sunday Fundays, the viral Covid dance party era to her brand endorsements with Smirnoff, the experience showcased key defining moments that transformed Etania from a simple Masaka girl to the life of the party we know today.

“What we have witnessed today is a cultural shift in the entertainment sector. As a self-made icon in the entertainment industry, Etania embodies ‘We Do We’ to the core. The artistry showcased at the show is the magic Smirnoff celebrates: where different people come together to create something powerful like Becoming the Life of the Party”, said Raymond Karama, Smirnoff Brand Manager.

The main grounds were equally transformed into a vibrant sanctuary of music, fashion statements, and bold expression highlighted with a tattoo station tucked away at the colorful Smirnoff zone and a skin care station that immersed all party people into Etania’s life.

As the clock struck 10:00 PM, the semi-circular stage went dark. A sudden explosion of fireworks illuminated the Kampala sky. Amidst a guard of honor formed by her dancers, Etania made a grand entrance onto the main stage to a deafening roar.

Her set was a masterclass in versatility, blending mashups of popular amapiano hits, deep house and gqom paired with high-energy choreography from a group of 34 energetic dancers.

In what many would call a wardrobe malfunction, Etania sent the crowd into a frenzy when she removed her wig mid-performance and kept the party going all while rocking cornrows.

The night reached a new peak when Etania invited Big Tril to the stage, followed by Joshua Baraka. In a touching moment, Baraka acknowledged the crowd for “loving his girl” and showing up in such massive numbers.

Etania closed the night back on the decks, offering a heartfelt thank you to the fans and partners who turned her vision into a neon-lit reality. The girl who once stood in the crowd successfully invited the entire party scene to join her on stage. It was a memorable night not only for the star but also for the thousands who showed up.