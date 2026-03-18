Equity Group delivers record 55% profit growth as Uganda business surges 500%

Equity Group records historic results reporting a 55% growth in profit after tax of Kshs 75.5 billion, underscoring the success of its strategic transformation.

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Group Holdings Plc has announced record results in Kenya’s corporate history, posting a 55% increase in profit after tax of KSh75.5 billion, up from KSh48.8 billion for FY2025.

Regional operations accounted for about half of Group profitability in FY2025, underscoring Equity’s emergence as a pan-African financial services group.

In the DRC, profit after tax rose 58% to KSh24.7 billion, supported by 17% loan growth. Uganda’s profit after tax jumped 500% to KSh3.6 billion, while Rwanda posted profit after tax of KSh5.4 billion, with total assets up 5% and the loan book expanding 22%. Tanzania’s profit after tax grew 125% to KSh2.7 billion, alongside a 75% increase in shareholders’ funds. Overall, subsidiaries contributed 51% of banking profit before tax and 48% of banking profit after tax.

The overall balance sheet expanded by 9% to KSh1.97 trillion (FY2024: KSh1.8 trillion), with customer deposits rising 4% to KSh1.46 trillion (FY2024: KSh1.40 trillion) and net loans increasing 8% to KSh882.5 billion (FY2024: KSh819.2 billion). The Group closed the year with 22.4 million customer accounts, supported by a strong regional distribution and digital ecosystem, an overall performance that reflects the Group’s successful business transformation, diversified revenue growth, enhanced efficiency, and robust regional contributions. (CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT )

Strong revenue performance saw net interest income grow 17% to KSh 126.9billion, non‑funded income rise 7% to Ksh90.8 billion, and total income increase by 12% to Kshs 217.7 billion (FY2024: KSh193.8 billion). Operational efficiency improved significantly, with the cost‑to‑income ratio falling to 51.0% from 58.2%, driven by continued migration to self‑service channels, productivity gains, and tighter cost discipline supported by Group-wide shared services and digital infrastructure. Over 98% of customer transactions were conducted outside branches, with 88.4% processed through digital channels, reflecting continued demand for digital services with increased investment in customer‑centric digital infrastructure. Loan loss provisions declined 28%, while NPL coverage strengthened to 67.7%, supported by a reduced cost of risk of 1.7%.

The financial results come out as Africa continues to show strong economic momentum, with 11 of the world’s 20 fastest‑growing economies in 2025, including South Sudan, Rwanda, and Uganda. A minerals boom is lifting growth in DR Congo, Tanzania, and Uganda, while high gold, copper, and coffee prices – combined with low oil and wheat prices and a weaker US dollar – are supporting East African economies. Although geopolitical risks have risen due to the Iran conflict, the impact is expected to be temporary; oil prices briefly spiked to about $100 but are projected to ease to the mid‑$60s after a ceasefire, helping stabilize trade and inflation. Global inflation remains contained, though recent rate cuts in the DRC and Kenya may face short‑term pressure from higher oil prices.

Commenting on the results, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi said the performance demonstrates the strength of the Group’s strategic transformation, driven by diversified revenue streams, improved efficiency and growing contributions from regional subsidiaries: “The 2025 performance reflects the success of our deliberate transformation into a diversified, regional financial services group. We delivered strong profit growth by expanding and deepening our income streams, improving efficiency across the franchise, and strengthening the quality of our balance sheet. Importantly, our regional subsidiaries now contribute about half of our banking profitability, demonstrating the value of our pan-African footprint and the resilience that comes from diversification.”

On the back of this performance, the directors have recommended a dividend of Kshs 5.75 per share, up from Kshs 4.25 amounting to a payout of Kshs 21.7 billion (2024: Kshs 16 billion), representing a 35.3% growth in dividends.

Summary

Proposed dividend payout of Kshs 21.7 billion translating to Kshs 5.75 per share representing a 35.3% growth in dividends (2024: Kshs 16 billion, Kshs 4.25 per share).

Equity Bank Kenya profit after tax rose by 63% to KSh39.2 billion (FY2024: KSh24.1 billion). Regional banking subsidiaries registered 53% growth in profit after tax of Kshs. 36.3 billion driven by profit after tax growth of 58%, 500% and 125% for DRC, Uganda, and Tanzania subsidiaries respectively.

Regional subsidiaries continued to deliver strong growth, led by loan expansion of 17% in DRC, 22% in Rwanda and 61% in Tanzania.

Equity Insurance Group sustains strong momentum as it reports a 75% increase in written gross premiums, contributing to a 36% growth in profit before tax.

FY 2025 saw the Group deliver ~Kshs 99.5B ($771 million USD) cumulatively in social impact and sustainability investment initiatives.

EBKL performance

Equity Bank Kenya Limited (EBKL) reported a 63% rise in profit after tax to KSh39.2 billion (FY2024: KSh24.1 billion), driven by a 28% increase in net interest income and a 37% reduction in interest expense. Shareholders’ funds grew 11% to KSh136.2 billion, while returns on assets and equity strengthened to 3.9% from 2.4% and 26.8% from 20.2%, respectively. The performance reinforces EBKL’s leadership in supporting enterprise growth, with the Bank having been recognised at the Kenya Bankers Association Sustainable Finance Initiative (KBA SFI) Awards as the Best Bank for MSME Financing contributing 45% of all banks lending to SMEs.

Equity Insurance Group continued its strong expansion, driven by newly acquired life, general, and health underwriting licenses. Gross written premiums rose by 75% to Kshs 9.17 billion, delivering profit before tax growth of 36% to Kshs 2.0 billion, and a 150% rise in insurance revenue to Kshs 3.57 billion. All subsidiaries delivered solid growth: Equity Life Assurance which delivered a Profit Before Tax of KShs 1.77 Billion now serves unique 6.9 million customers with 19.2 million policies issued since inception, Equity General Insurance reported Kshs 1.79 billion in Gross Written Premiums and Kshs 199 million in Profit Before Tax in its first year of operations whilst Equity Health Insurance reported Gross Written Premium of KShs 20 Million and KShs 40 million in Profit Before Tax in its first 4 months of operations

Officials said the Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is driving meaningful social impact across Africa – supporting 1,115 scholars with global university scholarships, including 145 airlifted during the year; training nearly one million entrepreneurs; and enabling over 500,000 MSMEs to access Kshs 401 billion in credit. It has empowered 3.8 million farmers with climate‑smart agriculture skills, distributed over half a million clean energy solutions, and planted 44.6 million trees. Through the growing Equity Afya network, now 150 centres strong, 4.6 million patients received affordable, quality healthcare.

The Foundation is scaling its Innovation and Technology Pillar by training over 600,000 youth in AI, machine learning, and data analytics through partnerships with iamtheCODE, Huawei, and WorldQuant University. With strengthened impact measurement under the global Sustainable Disclosure Impact Data (SDID) framework and recognition through the 2025 Sustainable CSR Award, EGF continues to show how integrated investments in education, enterprise, health, and climate resilience drive inclusive growth.

Officials said the Group’s strong performance also reflects its intentional focus on anchoring a refreshed corporate culture and strengthening staff productivity to deliver a consistently delightful customer experience. By institutionalizing robust internal controls, elevating performance standards, and embedding disciplined, data‑driven execution across all teams, the Group has enhanced operational efficiency, strengthened risk management, and deepened customer‑centricity.

“These strategic measures, combined with a culture of accountability, agility, and service excellence, continue to position the Group to deliver superior outcomes across all markets.”

Equity Bank was named the Best Regional Bank in East Africa and retained its position as Kenya’s most valuable brand in 2025, reaffirming the Group’s regional leadership and commitment to financial inclusion and socio‑economic transformation. Beyond lending, the Group is strengthening market linkages for SMEs by enabling cross-border trade through its regional footprint and integrated digital payments and transaction-banking capabilities; helping businesses access new customers, suppliers and growth opportunities across the region.

Dr Mwangi added that the Group will continue to execute its 2030 strategy anchored in the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), leveraging next‑generation digital and AI‑enabled capabilities to scale impact, deepen inclusion and accelerate growth across the continent

“Our focus is to build a future-ready institution that is scalable, secure and impact-led. Through our Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, we are investing in next-generation digital and AI-enabled capabilities that enhance customer experience, strengthen risk management and lower the cost-to-serve, while extending access to affordable credit, insurance and investment solutions. As we progress toward our 2030 ambitions, we are evolving beyond traditional banking into a Transformation Finance Institution that mobilizes capital, connects ecosystems and accelerates inclusive, sustainable prosperity across Africa,” he said.

He said Equity Group’s 2030 strategy positions the organization for transformative, continent‑wide growth. Anchored in the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), the Group aims to operate in 15 countries and serve 100 million customers by 2030.

“With strong governance, upgrades include next‑generation digital, AI‑enabled systems, and the launch of innovative applications supported by a modern go‑to‑market model. These developments drive more effective service to diverse customer segments while building a culture of client centricity, agility, and innovation. Through blended finance, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem development, Equity is evolving from a traditional bank into a Transformation Finance Institution – mobilizing private capital to drive inclusive, sustainable prosperity across Africa.”