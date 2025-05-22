Equity Bank Uganda’s Equi-life will make insurance available across the country

​Equi-Life to increase insurance penetration in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s insurance sector has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, with gross written premiums increasing from sh1.44 trillion in 2022 to sh1.6 trillion in 2023, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) performance report, reflecting an 11.29% increase.

Despite this progress, insurance penetration in Uganda remains relatively low. As of 2022, only about 4.5% of the population was covered by insurance.

To address this, innovative distribution channels have emerged as pivotal in enhancing insurance accessibility.

Bancassurance; a partnership between banks and insurance companies, has proven effective in bridging this gap. This model leverages banks’ extensive customer networks to distribute insurance products, simplifying the process for consumers and expanding the reach of insurers. The bancassurance channel’s gross premiums increased from sh142.7 billion in 2022 to sh179.48 billion in 2023, thus making 25.77% growth.

Equity Bank Uganda has been at the forefront of this initiative.

By integrating insurance offerings into its suite of financial services, the bank has made insurance more accessible to its vast customer base. This strategy aligns with the industry’s broader goal of increasing insurance penetration by utilizing existing financial infrastructures to reach underserved populations.​

The recent launch of “Equity-Life” exemplifies Equity bank’s commitment to increasing insurance penetration in Uganda. Equi-Life is designed to safeguard Uganda’s under-privileged population, often referred to as “omuntu wawansi” where one pays a monthly premium of sh3,000, and earns sh50,000 per day for 20 days after hospital discharge- ensuring financial relief of 70% Ugandans earning less than $2 per day.

By offering products that cater to different market segments, Equity bank is not only enhancing financial inclusion but also fostering a culture of risk management and financial planning. This approach is crucial in a country where many individuals still perceive insurance as an unnecessary expense rather than a vital financial safeguard.​

Increasing insurance penetration in Uganda requires a complex approach that combines innovative distribution channels, tailored products and strategic partnerships. Equity bank’s efforts through Equity-Life health insurance product serves vital role in expanding insurance coverage, thereby contributing to the overall economic growth and financial well-being of the nation.