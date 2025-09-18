Equity Bank and UGEFA to continue to support SMEs reach green finance targets

UGEFA and Equity Bank Celebrate Ongoing Partnership to Accelerate Green Finance in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA) and Equity Bank Uganda are delighted to announce the continuation of their highly successful partnership as UGEFA enters its second phase. Building on a fruitful collaboration that has already seen over 100 green loans disbursed to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Phase I, this renewed partnership reaffirms both organisations’ commitment to supporting Uganda’s transition to a sustainable, green economy.

Equity Bank, a leader in advancing sustainable finance in Uganda, will continue to work closely with UGEFA to provide tailored financing and expert business development support to SMEs in key green sectors, including clean energy, sustainable tourism, green manufacturing, waste management, and green mobility. Supported by the European Union and implemented by adelphi global gGmbH, this partnership is designed to empower innovative enterprises that are generating positive environmental and social impact.

The official partnership ceremony, hosted at Protea Hotel in Kampala, marks a significant milestone in fostering a thriving ecosystem for green business growth. The event also celebrates the launch of a new call for applications, inviting green enterprises to join the UGEFA programme and benefit from capacity building, business advisory services, and access to finance through Equity Bank and other financial partners.

Catherine Psomgen, Director Public Sector and Social Investment Equity Bank Uganda, stated: “Equity Bank is proud to continue partnering with UGEFA and peer financial institutions in advancing sustainable finance in Uganda. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering green enterprises that contribute to economic growth while addressing environmental challenges. We look forward to working together to deliver innovative financial solutions that drive sustainable development and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Cristina Banuta, Programme Manager – Access to Finance, Agribusiness and Land at the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda, commented: “The European Union is pleased to support the ongoing partnership between UGEFA and Equity Bank. Their achievements in expanding access to green finance set a powerful example of how financial institutions can drive inclusive, sustainable growth. We are confident that this collaboration will continue to unlock new opportunities for SMEs and accelerate Uganda’s green transition.”

Christine Meyer, Project Lead at UGEFA, said: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Equity Bank, whose commitment and leadership have been instrumental in supporting green enterprises across Uganda. With the launch of the new call for applications, we invite even more entrepreneurs to join us in building a sustainable, resilient future.”