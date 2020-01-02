Environmental degradation is Uganda’s biggest problem-Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has warned against encroaching on forests, wetlands and steep mountain slopes saying it is suicide for the individuals and country.

According to Museveni, the biggest problem the country is facing now is the disrespect for the environment which has led to the several deaths especially in disaster prone areas.

Museveni was on Tuesday delivering his end of year address to the Nation at his home in Rwakitura.

Citing the landslides in Bududa and other parts in the country, President Museveni warned that it was suicidal for any Ugandan to settle in disaster prone areas.

Museveni also blamed politicians for misleading people to settle in mountainous areas.

Museveni added that a lucrative way is to involve in fish farming on the edges of the swamps, and not inside the swamps, an option he says has been successful.

President Museveni also praised the Agriculture sector saying Uganda now has surplus coffee, maize, sugar, bananas and Milk.

“Our efforts are beginning to succeed. In the last few years, we are beginning to have surplus maize (5 million tonnes versus 1 million tones consumed) sugar (400,000tonnes versus 300,000tonnes consumed in Uganda), bananas, milk (2.5 bn litres versus 800 million litres consumed), coffee (5 million bags) up from 2 million bags),” Museveni said.

Museveni however called on Ugandans to be patriotic and also Pan-Africanists saying they need markets for their products since they can’t consume all their products.

URN