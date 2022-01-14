Enthronement of new Orthodox metropolitan set for February

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly-elected Metropolitan of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and Uganda, his Eminence Jeronymos Muzeeyi will be enthroned at the end of February.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi was elected at the end of the three days of the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria between January 10 to 12. The synod meeting held in Egypt was chaired by His Beatitude Pope Theodoros II.

Muzeeyi is a Ugandan National and has been the Metropolitan of Mwanza and Exarch of Western Tanzania, which is part of the Church of Alexandria since 1999.

According to Father John Kibuuka Bbossa, the chairperson board of trustees of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and Uganda, although a date has not been fixed, preparations for the event are underway.

Father Kibuuka says that the New Metropolitan will have to first hand over the Mwanza Metropolis to the New Archbishop before assuming his new responsibility. He adds that before the enthronement, Bishop Makarios, the caretaker Bishop will introduce Metropolitan Muzeeyi to President Museveni.

Muzeeyi’s election makes him the third Metropolitan of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and Uganda which was established in 1995 after the division of the Holy Metropolis of East Africa into three metropolia in1995. The first Archbishop Metropolitan Theodoros Nankyama passed on in 1997.

****

URN