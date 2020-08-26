Entebbe taxi leaders enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi leaders in Entebbe have started enforcing COVID-19 guidelines for taxis that ply Kampala-Entebbe road.

The Ministry of Works and Transport on Monday warned it would shut down public transport again because of non-compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. Minister Katumba Wamala said that public commuter taxi operators were flouting the Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs issued by the ministry of health to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the guidelines include wearing a mask, social distancing in taxis and hand sanitizing.

In March, public transport was suspended to curb the spread of coronavirus but lifted in June.

However, compliance with the guidelines stopped and most taxis and other passengers abandoned sanitizing hands of passengers before boarding.

On Monday, taxi leaders in Entebbe started enforcing the guidelines.

The operation saw several taxis that did not have sanitizers impounded while passengers not wearing face masks were told to either buy one or disembark from the taxi.

John Kiyaga, the chairperson Entebbe taxi stages says that the operation will continue until the taxi operators adhere to the guidelines. He says that at least two people have been deployed on each of the Kampala-Entebbe stages to ensure that the operators comply with the guidelines. The stages include Kisenyi, New Taxi Park, Usafi, Nakawa, Kajjansi and Kitooro.

Mathias Kafeero, the Entebbe stages coordinator says that taxi operators who refuse to adhere to the SOPs will be reprimanded.

He however notes the biggest impediment during the operations has been failure by some security personnel to comply with the SOPs.

*****

URN