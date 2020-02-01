Entebbe police struggling to arrest ‘Swagg Attackers’ gang

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Entebbe is struggling to arrest youths under a peer group “swag attackers” which had been listed as one of those terrorizing residents of Nakiwogo, Lugonjo, and Kitooro in Entebbe Division A.

The swag attackers are reportedly responsible for an attack that claimed the life of Anthony Kanyoto, the former Public Affairs Manager of the Civil Aviation Authority, and three other people whose lives were brutally ended.

It’s on the basis of this that Entebbe Division Security Committee tasked the area Police to investigate, arrest and prosecute all people involved in the attacks. At the beginning of this month. Police embarked the mission, with a view of wiping out all criminal gangs in Entebbe Municipality.

So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the attacks. However, criminals have continued robbing people within Lugonjo and neighbouring areas. Entebbe Deputy RDC Noor Njuki now says that Police is still failing to wipe out the criminal elements within leaving the local population susceptible to harm.

Njuki who told Uganda Radio Network that there is a need to intensify operations within Entebbe Municipality so as to wipe out all criminals.

“We have said this several times. We need to end this criminality even when we have limited manpower. We should ensure that we have more Police officers engaging in patrols especially at night so as to arrest all those engaged in theft and murder,” Njuki says.

Entebbe Division Police Commander Baker Kawonawo says that the persons who were arrested are involved in smoking of Marijuana and the sniffing aviation fuel.

“We are using the ones we have to lead us to the whole group as investigations continue. We trust that the Criminal Investigations Department will be able to wipe out all criminal elements within Entebbe,” Kawonawo says.

Mike Kabwama Mutebi, the Division Chairperson says that many of the gangsters are born and raised in Entebbe.

URN