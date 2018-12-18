Eng Andrew Kitaka Mubiru takes charge of KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eng Andrew Kitaka Mubiru, the Director of Engineering and Technical Services at Kampala Capital Authority (KCCA), has been appointed acting Executive Director of Kampala. His appointment follows the resignation of Jennifer Musisi Semakula, after seven year at the helm of the city.

According to a statement issued by the Minister in Charge of Kampala Beti Olive Kamya, Eng Kitaka will serve in the position until President Yoweri Museveni appoints a substantive Executive Director for the city.

Eng Kitaka previously acted as deputy executive director when Dr Judith Tukahirwa resigned from the post in 2016.

Samuel Sserunkuma will continue his role as deputy ED.

“I assure the people of Kampala and Uganda at large, that KCCA is on track in executing its mandate as per the constitution. I appeal to all staff of KCCA to remain focused, objective and ensure performance to the expectation of the Public and nation at large. I also appeal to the general public to accord them maximum cooperation,” said Minister Kamya.