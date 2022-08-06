ENANGA: My new rank is fascinating

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said his recent promotion to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Police “is fascinating and a great opportunity to demonstrate what I have learned”.

Enanga has sent out a special message on social media to his many friends across the country after his promotion from CP – SCP.

Earlier this week, President Yoweri Museveni promoted 773 gazetted police officers, including five Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and nine senior commissioners of police.

MESSAGE

I want to thank you all for the best wishes towards my recent promotion to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Police. Am grateful to know that you share in my happiness and success. Kindly accept my deep gratitude and appreciation.

The new rank is fascinating and a great opportunity to demonstrate what I have learned throughout this journey and what I can do.

You all showed me patience. Others were tolerant and were able to guide me. I must admit the constant encouragement and support by members here, has been very contributory to my growth.

I am grateful to you all for being such an uplifting group of friends. Although, I cannot repay you all, I will try my best to prove myself to each one of you, with my work and friendship. Thank you all for your constant support and friendship. Asante Sana.