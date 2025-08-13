Empowering youth to shape tomorrow — a season of sustainability, skills, and self-reliance

Kampala, Uganda | George Mubiru | Beyond delivering exceptional building solutions, Uganda Baati Limited continues to place sustainable community empowerment at the heart of its mission. Through the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, the company invests intentionally in Uganda’s youth, focusing on vocational and life skills development that connects them to meaningful opportunities and lays the foundation for a brighter future for generations to come.

In Tororo, ongoing initiatives demonstrate how structured, integrated programs can ignite youth- led transformation, paving the way for sustainable self-reliance. The foundation’s vocational modular skilling program was designed to enhance the employability of young people, offering practical training in trades such as hairdressing, roof installation, liquid soap making, backyard gardening, and building and construction. Yet the program’s vision extends beyond simply imparting skills — it seeks to create job creators rather than job seekers, a goal that requires more than technical knowledge alone.

Recognizing that access to financial capital is critical for entrepreneurial success, the foundation earlier this year introduced the Youth Saving Scheme, adopting the Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) model. This initiative empowers program graduates to pool their resources, save collectively, and gain essential knowledge in financial literacy, business management, and peer-to-peer mentorship.

Participants meet weekly to contribute to their savings, which are strategically invested into micro-enterprises. Some have used the funds to purchase tools, others to market their services or expand their production capacity. The results are tangible — practical skills are being converted into sustainable income streams, creating economic stability while fostering a culture of discipline, entrepreneurship, and self-sufficiency.

A defining feature of the foundation’s youth programs is the emphasis on long-term peer-to-peer support. Graduates remain connected in a vibrant network that facilitates market access, knowledge exchange, and innovation across diverse trades. A vegetable farmer, for example, can tap into ready buyers through the network while also gaining insights from peers in unrelated fields like hairdressing or construction. This collaborative approach strengthens production, boosts sales, and builds an ecosystem of youth-led entrepreneurship that thrives on shared success.

The Safal Uganda Baati Foundation remains deeply committed to nurturing young people into productive citizens who contribute meaningfully to national development. When youth are entrusted with resources and responsibility, they become the architects of progress. The impact in Tororo proves that genuine change happens when young people are not only included but empowered to lead.

The foundation calls upon all stakeholders, especially in the private sector, to invest in youth-led social development programs. Such engagement not only transforms lives and strengthens communities but also fosters a healthier, more sustainable market environment that benefits all sectors of the economy.