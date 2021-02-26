Emirates to scale up flights to Entebbe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emirates will increase passenger flights from Dubai to Entebbe to five weekly, starting March.6, providing Ugandans better connectivity to Dubai and travel options across Emirates’ network.

The additional flights will be operated by Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Flight EK729 will depart from Dubai at 10:30 hrs, arriving in Entebbe at 14:55 hrs. The return flight, EK730 will depart from Entebbe at 16:55 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 23:10 hrs.

At the outset of the pandemic, Emirates implemented robust safety measures to protect and prioritise the safety of customers and employees at all stages of the travel journey.

The airline recently became among the first airlines in the world to operate a flight with fully vaccinated frontline teams servicing customers at every touch point of the travel journey.

The airline has also safely and gradually restarted operations across its network. Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season.

The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.