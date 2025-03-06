WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | Many European leaders seek endless war, US entrepreneur and Head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk said.

“They want forever war. How many more parents with no sons? How many more children with no fathers? By their logic, it never ends,” Musk wrote on his X social media page, reposting a video and citing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as saying, “Peace in Ukraine is more dangerous than the ongoing war.”

Earlier, Musk said that Vladimir Zelensky wants a “forever war” and not a resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

On March 6, the European Union (EU) leaders are meeting in Brussels for a special summit to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defense. An EU official told reporters that both topics will be discussed in the context of the new US administration’s position on the Ukraine conflict and European defense.

SOURCE: TASS