Elevation of Makerere police station to a division draws mixed reactions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The decision by the Police leadership to elevate Makerere University police station to a fully-fledged policing division has drawn mixed reactions from students, local leaders and legislators. The decision to elevate Makerere University police station to a fully-fledged policing division was reached by the police council in November this year.

The Police Chief Political Commissar, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asan Kasingye, said the council resolved that Makerere University police station becomes a division under the command of a divisional police commander. A police division has not less than 200 police personnel, at least two patrol vehicles and motorcycles for day and night security operations.

This means police will deploy 200 police officers in Makerere University drawn from the Field Force Police- FFU also known as Anti-Riot Police, a DPC at least at the rank of Superintendent of Police –SP, Officer in Charge –OC who must be an Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP, a traffic commander who must also be at the rank of ASP and above.

The Police Council believes elevating Makerere to a division, will enable it to handle all security challenges including student protests. The move has drawn mixed reactions with opposition leaning councilors attached to Makerere University, saying this is politically motivated and unfortunate, while a section of students said the decision would help improve security at the institution.

Winston Ruhayana, a third year law student, says the move will reduce the crime rate in the university community once run well. “I believe it’s a good thing for a community like Makerere to have a Police Division in charge of it. I mean, active patrols throughout the night and the like. It will be easy for offences to be investigated to their conclusion,” said Ruhayana.

But Ruhayana, who also doubles as the head of the students’ guild tribunal, expresses reservations about the forces impartiality when it comes to students expressing their freedoms. “The only worry though is if this Division is not intended to silence dissent among students. You realize Anti-Riot Police will be readily available. So on that basis we can’t fully celebrate the Division status. But let’s see how things will unfold,” he adds.

Obed Kwokuboth Jalmeo, a second year student of Bachelor of Arts with Education expresses skepticism as he foresees gross suppression of student’s voice in the near future as a result of the heavy police deployment. Jalmeo was recently reinstated after serving a full year suspension for opposing the 15% tuition increment.

“It’s a move besmeared with serious interest from the state. Whereas one would say there’s Goodwill from the state to boost security around the premier University, such cannot be the case when the most basic issues such as tuition are not tackled (with claims of the government lacking resources) and yet with the change in Makerere University Police station to division status comes a serious increase in resource allotment,” he said.

According to Harris Justus Akampurira, the Makerere University LC III Councilor, he anticipates an increase in police brutality and reduced space for expression. “The right to peacefully demonstrate is greatly threatened, and more authoritarian rule by administration is going to be the end result,” Akampurira observes.

He notes however, that Makerere University has had enormous security issues ranging from petty thefts to more serious ones such as rape, which he wonders whether could have been a result of the capacity of Makerere Police Station.

“The issue is more about the conception of the police unit than it is about capacity. Makerere University police station was conceived as an anti-riot unit and not a security unit. The practice at other universities is to have a customized security force recruited or contracted by the University on the terms of the University. The UPF is not supposed to be stationed there. They should only be on campus in exceptional circumstances,” he said.

According to David Fredrick Nyanzi, the President Makerere Law Society says the move is likely to create more tensions between the students and security forces. “All this is done to counter the student demonstrations against the unjust policies of both University Administration and the state,” Nyanzi, who is also a resident of Lumumba Hall, disclosed URN.

Pallisa County legislator, Jacob Richards Opolot, who also doubles as the chairperson of the Education and Sports Committee of Parliament, welcomed the move. Opolot told URN that given the population and the sensitivity of the institution, a Police Division is necessary. He however warns against misuse of the police division by the university management.

Rubaga North MP, Moses Kasibante said the move cements the desire to have education institutions under security siege. He argues that more investments are required in counseling and guidance rather than investing in security at the university.

URN