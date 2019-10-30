Electronic gun registration commences in Busoga



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have embarked on a week long gun fingerprinting exercise in Busoga region.

The exercise, which is aimed at compiling a data base for firearms in the country, kicked off on Tuesday at Jinja rugby grounds.

Several people including security personnel from Uganda prisons services, police, private security companies and individuals were seen presenting their firearms for finger printing.

People with firearms from different districts within the sub region are expected to ferry them to Jinja district for the finger printing exercise.

Diana Nandawula, the Kiira region police spokesperson, says the registration team will stay in Jinja until all firearms in the region are registered.

Stephen Otim, the armory controller at Industrial security services limited welcomed the gun finger printing exercise, saying criminals have being rob guns from their armory to terrorize residents.

He however, says the registration will make it easy to trace the fire arms.

In June 2018, President Yoweri Museveni ordered that all guns be fingerprinted as part of a nine-point security master plan to address the increasing gun murders and kidnaps in the country.

******

URN