ELECTIONS: NRM sweeps Rukungiri District

Rukungiri, Uganda | URN | The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has won all parliamentary seats in Rukungiri District, traditionally considered a backbone of opposition politics in Uganda.

No opposition or independent candidate secured a parliamentary seat in the January 15, 2026, general elections.

Rukungiri District has historically been a stronghold of opposition politics, largely due to veteran opposition figure Col (Rtd) Dr. Kiiza Besigye, who challenged President Yoweri Museveni in multiple elections between 2006 and 2016.

Dr. Besigye is currently detained at Luzira Prison in Kampala. Despite this political history, all parliamentary seats in the district—including Rujumbura County, Rubabo County, Rukungiri Municipality, and the Woman Member of Parliament seat—were won by NRM candidates.

In Rujumbura County, the Electoral Commission declared Retired Major General Jim Muhwezi Katugugu (NRM) as the duly elected Member of Parliament.

The declaration was made on Friday afternoon by the Rukungiri District Returning Officer, Abas Naramara, at the EC tally center in the Rukungiri District Council Hall.

Retired Major General Jim Muhwezi of the ruling (NRM) received 25,005 votes, Fred Tumuheirwe Turyamuhweza (PFF 23,307 votes, Ariho Nasasira of FDC 439 votes, Gerald Karenzi Kooli (Independent) got 285 votes, Simon Niwagaba an Independent, got 110 votes, and Hillary Tumuhimbise of NUP got 252 votes.

Speaking after his declaration, Jim Muhwezi, who also serves as Minister for Security, thanked voters for their support and pledged to fulfill his campaign promises.

“I am humbled by the trust the people of Rujumbura have placed in me. I will work tirelessly to deliver on my promises and ensure development reaches every corner of the constituency,” Muhwezi said.

In Rubabo County, Mathias Mwesigwa Rwabugumi (NRM) was declared the winner with 16,102 votes, defeating the incumbent Naboth Namanya (PFF), who garnered 14,780 votes.

The other candidates included: Alex Bob Rugonde (Independent): 13,545 votes, Allan Nabasa (FDC): 548 votes, Arnest Ngabirano Katara (Independent): 313 votes, Andrew Niwabine (Independent): 971 votes, Eunice Nshabamagara (DP): 55 votes, Moreen Tumwebaze (Independent): 147 votes and David Tushabomwe Ndindirize (Independent): 3,452 votes.

NG Rwabugumi thanked voters and called for unity among residents, urging supporters of other candidates to work with him for the development of Rubabo County and Rukungiri District at large.

“Development is our collective responsibility. I invite everyone, regardless of who they voted for, to join hands with me to move Rubabo forward,” Rwabugumi said.

In Rukungiri Municipality, General Henry Kakurugu Tumukunde (NRM) was declared the elected Member of Parliament after polling 7,115 votes, defeating Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe (PFF), who obtained 6,268 votes

Other candidates were Wallen Nuwagaba Tumwine (Independent) garnered 297 votes, Richard Akanyijuka (Independent) garnered 53 votes. General Tumukunde thanked residents for their trust and acknowledged the NRM government for mobilizing support for its candidates during the elections.

“I appreciate the confidence the people of Rukungiri Municipality have shown in me. Together, we will ensure development reaches every corner of the municipality,” Tumukunde said. For the Woman MP seat, Mary Paula Kebirungi (NRM) was declared the winner at around 3:00 a.m., polling 59,448 votes.

She defeated the incumbent Medius Natukunda Kaharata, who obtained 32,794 votes. Other candidates included: Betty Bamukwasa Muzanira (PFF): 18,227 votes , Innocent Kashobera Nabaasa (Independent): 1,063 votes Christine Tusanyuke (FDC): 844 votes.

After being declared, Mary Paula thanked her supporters, the Electoral Commission, and security agencies for ensuring peaceful elections throughout the process.

“I am grateful for the support and trust of the people. Together with all stakeholders, we will work to ensure that Rukungiri District continues on the path of development and progress,” she said.

he 2026 election results mark a significant shift in Rukungiri District, long considered a bastion of opposition politics. Analysts note that the sweeping NRM victories reflect both strong party mobilization and the absence of key opposition figures during the elections, including the detention of Dr. Kiiza Besigye. The results may signal a changing political landscape in a district that has historically challenged the ruling party.