Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester United fought back to earn a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Anthony Elanga struck a vital equaliser 10 minutes from time at the Wanda Metropolitano, after Joao Felix had nodded the home side ahead early in the first half.

It means the tie is all square for the return leg at Old Trafford in three weeks’ time.

