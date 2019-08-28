Eight on board as Uganda Airlines starts commercial flights

✳Entebbe-Juba 10x weekly

✳Entebbe-Mombasa 3x weekly

✳Entebbe-Nairobi 2 daily

✳Entebbe-Mogadishu 4x weekly

✳ Entebbe-Kilimanjaro 3x weekly

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airlines today flew a first commercial flight from Entebbe to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with eight passengers on board. This will be followed by a flight to Juba, South Sudan.

This is the first time the national carrier is flying a commercial flight in 20 years. The airline, which departed at Entebbe Airport at 6:05 a.m touched down at JKIA at exactly 7 a.m, five minutes ahead of the scheduled landing.

The passengers were businessman Peter Ssenkungu, Workers’ Union leader Usher Wilson Owere, his wife Evelyn, Kwezi Tabaro, Joseph Kasigazi, and journalists Alon Mwesigwa, Olive Nakatudde and Gyegenda Ssemakula.

The flight captain was Charles Karabarinde, helped by First officer Denis Chotum, purser Asiimwe Neema and cabin crew members; Ronnie Kasemiire and Johnson Mugume.

Two pilots in training Drazu Tina and Rashid Cheboy were on the flight carrying out observations.

The smooth touch-down was welcomed by the passengers with emphatic applause despite being few in number. The passengers hailed their being on the very first commercial flight of the airline as historical and a memoir worth the tale.

Also, while taxing at JKIA, the flight received a water salute, a norm whenever there is a delivery of plane or when an airline is making a maiden flight at a particular airport.

Water canon salute for the inaugural @UG_Airlines commercial flight at JKIA early this morning. A few observations: – Excellent service from captain and crew

– Flight was on time (departure 06:05; arrival 06:55)

– The numbers were a bit low (8 passengers!) Overall, 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/EgrcCwsrLZ — Kwezi Tabaro (@Kwezi_Tabaro) August 28, 2019

Our colleagues in South Sudan welcomed us with a water salute at Juba International Airport.

We are so grateful for the support and promise to give you a beautiful experience on our flights.#LetsGo#FlyUgandaAirlines pic.twitter.com/NezB5t3AAf — Uganda Airlines (@UG_Airlines) August 28, 2019

Pilot Karabarinde said “everything was perfect. We reported in our offices and everyone was happy.” The passengers came on time and we arrived on time. We reached Nairobi and we were warmly welcomed,” he said.

The airline is expected to promote tourism and sell the country. It is also a symbol of pride for the country.

**** URN