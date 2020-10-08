Eight more Bugweri district staff test positive for Covid19

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight staff of Bugweri district local government have tested positive for Covid19 following the mandatory testing exercise conducted last week.

The district decided to conduct the mandatory Covid19 testing after a staff attached to the office of the Chief Administrative Office-CAO positive.

The eight positive cases are part of 17 staff whose samples were picked during the mandatory testing.

All the cases registered were asymptomatic and are undergoing treatment in their homes.

Gad Rugajju, the Bugweri Resident District Commissioner, who also chairs the District Covid19 Taskforce, says even staff who tested negative have been tasked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

He says a team of health workers will disinfect the district headquarters for a week to contain the spread of Covid19.

The Bugweri Chief Administrative Officer, Nelson Kirenda, says they have set up a team comprising medical and social workers to offer psychosocial support to their staff to remain positive despite registering several Covid19 cases.

Currently, the district employees are working remotely.

