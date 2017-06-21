Egypt’s Sisi expected in Uganda for key River Nile talks

Negotiations between Uganda and its neighbors over an agreement on sharing River Nile waters are scheduled to resume this week during the Nile Basin Heads of State summit, according to a report by APA NEWS.

According to APA, this week’s meeting seeks to ensure that all Nile riparian states sign and ratify the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), also known as the Entebbe Agreement.

Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Kenya signed the framework in 2010 while Burundi signed it in 2011.

However Egypt and Sudan have to-date declined to sign the framework citing concerns about its reallocation of Nile water quotas and other provisions.

According to APA NEWS sources Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is personally involved in talks with his Egyptian and Sudanese counterparts, Abdel-Fattah El-Sis and Omar al-Bashir over issues relating to Nile waters.

