Egypt to host Gaza peace summit on Monday

CAIRO, EGYPT | Xinhua | An international summit will be held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalize an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, the Egyptian Presidency announced on Saturday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries, the statement said.

The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability, according to the statement.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered into effect on Friday, following three days of intensive negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh between the two sides mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States.

The first phase of the plan includes Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and the north, the opening of five crossings for aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas source on Friday said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen in the middle of next week to allow limited movement of people, though details on operations have not been announced.

More than two years of Israeli military operations have devastated Gaza, killing over 67,000 people and triggering famine, according to Gaza’s health authorities. ■