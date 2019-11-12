Education Ministry reviews vocational professionals’ framework to improve competency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Education and Sports Ministry is considering vigorous reforms into the vocational professional’s framework to improve the competences of trainees.

Dr. Safina Kisu Museene, the Commissioner Business, Technical and Vocational Education and Training-BTVET in the Education Ministry, says the proposed adjustments are intended to produce highly skilled professionals.

Speaking at the conference of Principals and Tutors of Health Training Institutions in Masaka district, Dr. Museene indicated that the proposed education policy adjustments will include expanding Vocational trainee’s qualification up-to post graduate academic levels including Master and Doctorates-PHD levels.

She explains that they are currently working on compiling suitable training content that will ensure that vocational professionals produced locally can favorably compete for jobs at regional and international markets.

She says the policy reviews will equally benefit other professional bodies like in medical training institutions, where hands-on training and skills development will highly be emphasized to ensure that all graduates have acquired the required competence to start off work once they are pass out.

Museene explains that once adopted, the reforms will save government the cost and time that is spent on orienting new recruits in different positions of work.

Dr. Museene says the Ministry has agreed with government to establish and operationalize an independent Technical Vocational Education and Training-TVET council, which will be funded to oversee standard and attend to skills development needs in training institutions.

She expects the policy framework to begin operating with the next financial year of 2020/21.

Grace Aninge, the General Secretary of the Association of Principals of Health Training Institutions OF Uganda-APHTIU, says they welcome the reviews, which she says will enable them to have more practical lessons in their institutions.

She explains that some institutions cannot afford to conduct sufficient practical lessons due to the constraints they are faced with, something that has a had an impact on the quality of learning.

