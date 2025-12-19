EDUCATION: Church of Uganda leaders urge shift to clean cooking and income projects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Education leaders under the Church of Uganda have called for a shift towards cleaner cooking energy and income-generating projects in schools, citing rising operational costs, environmental degradation and health risks linked to traditional biomass fuels.

The call was made during the Church of Uganda’s Annual Heads of Education Institutions Retreat held at Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono, from December 15 to 18. The meeting brought together heads of more than 2,000 pre-primary schools, 5,200 primary schools, 630 secondary schools, 50 Business, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (BTVET) institutions and five universities.

Held under the theme “Alternative Energy Cooking System Use in Schools”, the retreat focused on reducing schools’ dependence on firewood and charcoal while strengthening institutional sustainability.

Participants discussed cleaner cooking technologies, including institutional Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) systems, as educational institutions face increasing fuel costs, environmental scrutiny and health concerns affecting kitchen staff and learners.

Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, Bishop of South Ankole Diocese and Chairperson of the Provincial Board of Education, said schools must better utilise available resources to withstand financial strain.

“We were encouraging head teachers to find ways and means of how they can create wealth in their institutions, but also as individuals,” he said, noting that many schools sit on underutilised land that could support agriculture and other income projects.

He added that reliance on school fees alone leaves institutions vulnerable. “If students don’t pay fees, there is more suffering,” he said, urging schools to diversify income sources through farming, livestock and small enterprises to reduce daily expenditure on food and other essentials.

Clean cooking solutions were cited as a practical example of cost and efficiency gains. Bishop Ahimbisibwe pointed to King’s College Budo, which has transitioned fully to gas for cooking.

“We have seen that they used to wake up at 3am to cook; now in one hour, from 6 to 7am, it is already prepared,” he said. “It saves time, money and protects the environment.”

Vivo Energy Uganda participated in the retreat, demonstrating institutional LPG systems already in use in several schools. According to the company, the systems reduce reliance on firewood and charcoal, improve kitchen safety and lower environmental impact.

Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director Joanita Mukasa Menya said the engagement aligns with the company’s sustainability approach.

“Our participation reflects our sustainability framework at Vivo Energy, which is built on three pillars: People, Planet, Partnerships,” she said.

LPG Manager Alvin Bamutire said schools are increasingly seeking alternatives to biomass fuels due to rising costs and safety concerns.

“Many institutions are actively looking for alternatives to traditional biomass due to rising costs, safety concerns and the need for cleaner environments,” he said.