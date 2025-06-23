Ediofe Boys’ Primary School gears up for centenary celebrations

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Preparations are in high gear at Ediofe in Arua City to commemorate 100 years of the existence of Ediofe Boys Primary School. The School, a Catholic Founded, believed to be so far the oldest Primary School in Arua Diocese and West Nile, was established in 1923 by the Comboni Missionaries led by Rev. Fr. Wright Tee near Ediofe Catholic Cathedral Church.

In 1925, the Girls were separated from the boys and moved to the current Ediofe Girls Primary school premises, given under the management of St. Mary’s Little Sisters, while the boys were handed over to the management of Sacred Heart Ediofe Cathedral. With Rev. Sister Alvano as its first head teacher, deputised by Rev Brother Joseph, all Comboni Missionaries.

The celebrations shall be held on July 12th, under the theme: 100 Years of Sustainable Legacy, Knowledge and Opportunities, Shaping the Future from a Proven Path to a Promising Future. Several guests from Uganda, South Sudan and DR Congo have also been invited.

Victor Alioni, the current head teacher, says that as they prepare to celebrate the centenary of the school’s existence, they plan to establish a Nursery Section, a Secondary School and even a University in the years to come.

According to John Kennedy Avutia, the Chairman Central Organising Committee for the Centenary celebrations of the school, 546 million Shillings has been budgeted for the celebrations.

George Amaka Alema, the current Parent and Teachers-PTA Chairman and old Boy of Ediofe Boys Primary School, who studied between 1969 and 1975 and is now a professional Tailor and Instructor for Tailoring, attributes his success in life to the school, adding that as OBs, they have all come out to support preparations.

Ediofe Boys’ Primary School currently has a total of 1,625 pupils.

