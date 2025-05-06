Eddie Mutwe produced in Masaka court

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Edward Ssebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, the bodyguard for the National Unity Platform-NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi has been arraigned before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Court, where he was charged with six counts of robbery and assault.

Ssebuufu, who was reportedly abducted by security operatives from Mukono district on April 27, 2025, was held incommunicado until last week, when the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, acknowledged that he had been detained in his basement.

Ssebuufu was on Monday produced before the court amid tight security by armed plain-clothed operatives who were driving in a white-cloured Toyota Hiace vehicle commonly known as drone. He was dressed in a dark blue shirt and a pair of black jean trousers folded up to the level of his knees.

He was visibly limping and walking with support from two men who were holding him by the side of their shoulders, and both his hair and beard were shaved off clean.

Ssebuufu was presented before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Abudallah Kayiza, who read to him six counts of aggravated robbery, robbery and assault; offences he allegedly committed in May last year, at Manja village in Kisekka sub-county, Lwengo district during the burial of the UK-based businessman Pascal Ssekasamba.

He was swiftly taken into the magistrate’s chambers, from where charges were read to him only in the presence of his lawyer, Magellan Kazibwe and Masaka State Attorney, Michael Wakosesa.

According to the charge sheet, Ssebuufu is going to be tried alongside three other members of Kyagulanyi’s security team who are already in prison on the same file.

The others are Achilleo Kivumbi, Grace Wakabi alias Smart-wa Bobi and Gadafi Mugumya, who were charged in February this year, before they were remanded to Masaka Central Prison.

They are also accused of assaulting and damaging a video camera of Zainabu Namusaazi, a journalist working with Next Media group and shattering a smartphone belonging to Margret Kayondo, a correspondent with Radio Ssimba.

The other charges include stealing two more smartphones, robbing of 200,000 shillings, causing grievous bodily harm to three other people to whom they allegedly drew sharp bayonets and taking away their valuables.

The State Attorney, Michael Wakosesa, indicates that the state is still looking for other suspects who are still at large to be jointly charged with those so far arrested. The magistrate accordingly remanded Ssebuufu to Masaka Central Prison up to May 25th, this year, when he will be brought back to court to receive updates about the investigations in the matter.

Meanwhile, Magellan Kazibwe, a lawyer who represented Ssebuufu during the mention of his charges, indicates that as a legal team, they are going to seek court to allow the suspect to get appropriate medical care pending prosecution.

URN