EC urges journalists to contribute to violence-free elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has called upon media practitioners to be steadfast in exposing the architects of violence in campaigns and political contestations to enable the country to have peaceful elections.

The appeal was made by Julius Mucunguzi, the Spokesperson and Head of Public Relations at the Electoral Commission, during a media engagement organized by the African Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV).

The session aimed to prepare journalists on a trauma-informed approach to reporting about torture and violence during elections. Mucunguzi expressed the commission’s deep concern over acts of violence, torture, and other human rights violations that occur during the election period.

He urged journalists to be vigilant and expose all individuals who mobilize people to participate in election violence. According to him, the media can play a crucial role in preventing election violence by deliberately exposing the planners of such unacceptable acts before they commit the offenses.

“Acts of violence should not have space in our elections; we should all stand up and speak against it. Nobody should be coerced or tortured to make choices of the leaders they need,” he said.

Mucunguzi warned that election violence could become a precursor to lawlessness, potentially leading to the destruction of property in the country, emphasizing the need for the media to denounce such acts.

He also challenged journalists to stick to core principles of professionalism and resist the temptation to become embedded with specific political camps, which could threaten their safety.

Paul Kirya Mukalere, Communications and Advocacy Officer at ACTV, also challenged journalists to be at the forefront of promoting human rights during the election cycle. He noted that the country can have a nonviolent election process if the media actively promotes peace and holds everyone accountable for their actions.

